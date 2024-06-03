A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of the Tribeca Festival, renewing a longstanding partnership with the foremost outlet for independent storytellers.

For the fifteenth consecutive festival, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers will capture high‑quality, differentiated imagery throughout the Tribeca Festival (June 5-16) in New York City. This includes all red carpet premieres, film screenings, sponsored activations and parties from over 100 feature films, often from exclusive positions not available from any other source.

Additionally, Getty Images’ team of content creators will be producing high‑end portraits of the Festival’s talent and creators, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

“Now in its 23rd year, the Tribeca Festival continues to bring together a diverse selection of global independent filmmakers and storytellers to celebrate artistry, imaginative storytelling, and creative achievements across the industry,” said Getty Images’ Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson. “With visual storytelling at the heart of what we do, Getty Images is proud to partner with Tribeca to deliver all the must‑see moments around the Festival for audiences all over the world via our unparalleled distribution platform. Our expert team is highly skilled and experienced—intent on producing authentic stories and content that resonate and help our global customer base in telling their own stories that set them apart.”

Getty Images will also be covering the first-ever De Niro Con from June 14-16, set to coincide with the Tribeca Festival. The program will consist of special screenings, panels and exhibits honoring the 80-year-old screen legend, Robert De Niro.

In addition to the partnership with the Tribeca Festival, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

