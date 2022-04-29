Getty Images Selected as Official Photographer of 2022 Met Gala

Breaking News
NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, more commonly known as The Met Gala.

The gala, which takes place on May 2, is the premier event on the international fashion calendar, bringing together icons from the world of fashion, film, music, sports, business, and art.

For the fourth consecutive gala, Getty Images’ award-winning entertainment photographers and videographers will cover every aspect of the evening; from the red carpet to candid images from inside the invitation-only event. Imagery from inside The Met Gala will be available for license exclusively on gettyimages.com.

“Each year, The Met Gala brings together the very best talent across art and fashion from around the globe for an unparalleled evening, and our editorial team is there to capture it all,” said Getty Images Global Vice President of Entertainment, Kirstin Benson. “Getty Images is proud to be selected as the Official Photographer of the Gala once again to bring unrivaled, compelling and differentiated content of the world’s preeminent fashion event to the world’s media, clients, partners, and fans at home.”

With Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda serving as co-chairs and Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs, the gala will celebrate the opening of The Costume Institute’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the second part of a two-part exhibition, which is built around the tenets of American style, and celebrates unsung heroes of US design. The first part, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened after the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021, and celebrated American designers, as well as cultural, political and social events that occurred during the pandemic.

For over 25 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award-winning imagery that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the Met Gala, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

