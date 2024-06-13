Contestants from Getty Images, NVIDIA and TikTok will participate in a showdown of creative prowess in AI image generation with an audience vote for best image

Thursday, 20th June @ 4pm, Marta Rooms, The Majestic

LONDON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, will be turning up the heat at Cannes Lions with a generative AI prompt battle of epic proportions, hosted in collaboration with NVIDIA. On Thursday, 20 June, at 4 p.m. in the Marta Rooms at The Majestic, contestants from Getty Images, NVIDIA and TikTok will compete to demonstrate the most creative use of generative AI image-making. The audience will have the power to vote for the best image.

This interactive event will provide a unique front-row experience, showcasing the fusion of human creativity and advanced AI technology. Attendees will witness the real-time generation and refinement of images as each contestant strives to produce the most captivating visuals using the Generative AI by Getty Images tool.

Generative AI by Getty Images pairs the company’s best-in-class creative content with the latest AI technology for a commercially safe generative AI tool. It is built on the NVIDIA Edify model architecture . The tool is trained solely from Getty Images’ vast creative library, including exclusive premium content, with indemnification for commercial use.

To register for the event, please visit https://engage.gettyimages.com/cannes-lions-2024

