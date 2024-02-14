NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per common share payable on April 11, 2024 to holders of record on March 28, 2024.

About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.