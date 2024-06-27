NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, July 25, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, August 1, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13747423.

