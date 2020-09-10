GF Hotels & Resorts Promotes Team Members, Scott Crunk and Andy Taymans

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with various midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the internal promotion of Scott Crunk, from Vice President of Operations to Senior Vice President of Operations, and Andy Taymans, from Vice President, Asset and Revenue Management to Senior Vice President-Asset Management. Beginning in 2019, the company has aggressively made strategic enhancements to its organizational structure to accelerate its growth within the hospitality industry. Scott’s and Andy’s advancement are noteworthy changes, among several other recent developments, to support this objective.

Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated more than 500 hotels in 28 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, smart partner relationships, industry success, and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and associates.

Scott Crunk joined GF Hotels & Resorts in early 2018 already armed with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. His storied career began with Marriott International, while also earning degrees in both Management and Chemistry. Following his schooling, Scott proceeded to establish himself in the hospitality industry, eventually achieving a position as Vice President of Operations within the Hotel Management field. Using a tactical, hands-on approach to leadership in operations, sales, and revenue management, Scott led his team to positive top-line revenue growth of 8%, 3 years running. His leadership contributed to the achievement of numerous awards including Silver, Gold, and Platinum achievements with Marriott, Diamond awards with Hilton, Torchbearer with IHG, and winning Strategy Partner with Hyatt.

Throughout his career, Scott was instrumental in the development of several successful Bar and Restaurant concepts within his portfolio. He developed Standard Operating Procedures and contributed to the implementation of company culture, including Mission, Core Values, AOS, Incentive Plans, and Why Statements.

“Scott is an established industry leader that we were fortunate enough to welcome into our GF Hotels & Resorts family over two years ago,” stated Ken Kochenour, CEO and Founder of GF Hotels & Resorts. “Scott has, and will, continue to save money for lenders and streamline operations of any given facility. His efforts to develop each property within our ever-growing portfolio undoubtedly brings each increased value.”

Scott resides in Prosper, Texas with his wife, Haley, and two sons, Nathan and Carter. He enjoys playing competitive sports and watching college football, especially Texas Tech.

Andy Taymans joined the GF Hotels & Resorts team in 1994, after spending the previous 14 years earning a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry. After earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Andy began his hospitality career in a variety of Food and Beverage Management roles, eventually driving him to advance his position and serve as a General Manager and Regional Operations Manager of numerous hotels and resorts. During which his experience expanded across multiple hospitality brands, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham, as well as independent properties. His versatility and success in these roles made Andy a noteworthy individual on the rise within the industry.

Upon Andy’s hire at GF Hotels & Resorts, he spearheaded the development of the company’s Revenue Management platform, leading to the conception and launch of RevMax, a powerful resource for monitoring and maximizing room rate structure, that has led to the success of countless properties within the GF portfolio. Driven by his achievements, Andy quickly established himself as a key member of the GF Hotels & Resorts’ development team, offering his expertise in evaluating potential property acquisitions and managing assets for maximized profitability.

Previously, Andy has served as President of the Regional Hotel Marketing Association Board, on the IAHI Distribution & Reservation Channel Committee, a panelist at Hunter Hotel Conference and the Smith Travel Research Data Conference (STR), in addition to being a member of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA). Andy continues to be a recognized professional in the hospitality industry, currently serving as the Chair of the IHG Owners Association Distribution and Digital Committee, following a position as Co-Chair.

To learn more about Scott Crunk’s or Andy Taymans’ advancements at GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or mailto:[email protected] .

About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts , through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With numerous hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 28 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine , Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine , GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

Media Contact: Lisa Drake

Director, Business Development

215.972.2235

[email protected]