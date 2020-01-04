Ghosn fled Japan after security firm hired by Nissan stopped surveillance

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn left his Tokyo residence after a private security firm hired by Nissan Motor Co stopped monitoring him, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
