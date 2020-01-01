Ghosn flight prompts talk of more curbs in Japan’s strict justice system

Carlos Ghosn’s daring flight from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing, has revived global criticism of the nation’s “hostage justice,” but in Japan is prompting talk of reversing more lenient curbs on defendants.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In New Year message, pope decries violence against women - January 1, 2020
- Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year’s mass march as protesters vow to “keep fighting” - January 1, 2020
- Iraqi militiamen hurl stones at U.S. Embassy, prepare for extended stay - January 1, 2020