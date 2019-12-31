Ghosn lawyers still in possession of his passports, lawyer says

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn’s three passports were held by his lawyers and he could not have used any of them to escape Japan, one of the lawyers told reporters on Tuesday, adding that his client’s actions were “inexcusable”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea’s Kim to unveil ‘new path’ in New Year speech after U.S. misses deadline - December 31, 2019
- Thousands of Australians flee to beaches to escape bushfires - December 31, 2019
- U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime - December 31, 2019