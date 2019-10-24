Ghosn’s lawyers seek dismissal of charges, accuse prosecutors of misconduct

Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers have asked the Tokyo District Court to dismiss all charges against the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, saying prosecutors colluded with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him from his post.
