NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GHST World Inc. is proud to announce its subsidiary, InSSIDe World Inc., is making significant strides in the realm of clean energy and strategic infrastructures, marking a pivotal step towards a sustainable and secure future. Specializing in cutting-edge infrastructure, InSSIDe World Inc. is dedicated to the development of intelligence, security, defense infrastructures, and renewable energy plants, embodying the vision of investing in clean energy for a brighter tomorrow.

A Greener Future with InSSIDe World Inc.

InSSIDe World Inc. is at the forefront of constructing clean energy power plants, focusing on renewable sources such as photovoltaic and hydroelectric power. This initiative is not just about energy production; it’s a commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation, offering a range of services from site due diligence and acquisition of surface rights to the design, implementation, and financing of feasibility plans, culminating in the turnkey installation of plants and their connection to the public grid.

Strategic Investments for Sustainable Development

With the goal of becoming a major electricity producer, InSSIDe World Inc. aims to install 100MW of plants in the next two years, starting with an 8MW tranche fully operational by the end of 2023. This ambitious project is supported by GHST World Inc.’s robust shareholder base and financing strategies, including investment funds and private investments, leveraging the company’s position on the US markets to offer attractive returns.

Innovative Solutions for a Secure Future

Beyond energy, InSSIDe World Inc. is enhancing cybersecurity and productivity through its innovative Integrated Risk Management System, InSSIDe Protection, which incorporates Artificial Intelligence and resilience into software architectures. The company also excels in investigative analysis, security, and training, offering courses in Environmental Crime and Terrorism Intelligence in collaboration with esteemed partners.

Certification and Compliance: A Commitment to Excellence

InSSIDe World Inc. provides comprehensive certification services, ensuring compliance with national and international standards. The company facilitates the entire certification process, from in-house implementation of ISO-compliant management systems to third-party audits and certification issuance, emphasizing the importance of updating ISO/IEC 27001 certifications to meet the latest standards by April 30th, 2024.

About InSSIDe World Inc.

InSSIDe World Inc., a subsidiary of GHST World Inc., is a visionary company dedicated to the development of clean energy and strategic infrastructures. With a focus on renewable energy, cybersecurity, and compliance, InSSIDe World Inc. is committed to building a better, cleaner, and more secure future for all.

About GHST World

GHST World is a pioneering public trade Startup Accelerator, dedicated to fostering innovation and success in the tech industry. With a diverse portfolio that includes ventures in sports technology, clean energy, art, and IoT, GHST World is at the forefront of driving technological advancements and sustainable solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

