GIANT Choice Rewards Program Honored With Three Awards at 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo

Loyalty360 Award Winners (L to R): Emily Mikus, director of loyalty and shopper marketing, GIANT Food Stores, Jessica Printy Groves, manager of loyalty marketing, GIANT Food Stores

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GIANT Food Stores was honored with three awards during the recent 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo. The awards recognized the company’s new loyalty program, GIANT Choice Rewards, as a leader in the customer loyalty industry, building stronger and deeper relationships with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and measurable way. GIANT company officials accepted the awards during evening ceremonies at the Expo last week in Indianapolis.

“GIANT’S customer-centric way of thinking has powered us over the course of our 96-year history, helping us standout in one of the most competitive retail industries,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, GIANT Food Stores. “It’s also what’s helped us build and maintain authentic, trusted and meaningful relationships with generations of customers. These awards are a testament to our unyielding commitment to our customers and providing them with a loyalty program that uniquely caters to their individual needs.”

Among the awards GIANT received was the Platinum Customer Centric Culture award, part of Loyalty 360’s Customer Awards. GIANT was one of four brand finalists selected for the category by a board of judges comprised of Loyalty360 members, representing some of the top minds in customer loyalty. During the Expo, each of the selected finalists delivered a short presentation on their brand’s award entry, after which conference attendees voted for what they felt represented platinum, gold, silver, and bronze winners in each category.

The Customer Centric Culture award recognizes brands that adopt a holistic loyalty strategy with the singular goal of building authentic customer relationships. Recipients must demonstrate an enterprise wide approach to developing differentiating practices that put the customer first, starting with a steadfast senior-level commitment to a customer centric culture.

“At GIANT, we’re constantly connecting with and listening to our customers and more importantly, using their feedback to determine how we can better serve them in their busy lives,” said Emily Mikus, director of loyalty and shopper marketing, GIANT Food Stores. “Our GIANT Choice Rewards program is proof that we hear our customers and that we’re actively responding to their desires and needs, and it’s our promise to them that we’ll continue to do so.”

The company was also the recipient of two Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards, which are selected by Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and feedback from Loyalty360 Customer Award judges. GIANT Choice Rewards received awards in the categories of Customer Loyalty and Customer Experience Strategy.

The Customer Loyalty category recognizes a brand’s ability to spark authentic loyalty within customers by creating a sense of community between customers, with the end goal of creating organic and measurable brand advocacy. The Customer Experience Strategy category focuses on the brand’s complete brand engagement, including definitions and program mechanics. This category also recognizes the brand’s holistic approach and overall customer-focused goals, objectives, and strategies for traditional or non-traditional programs.

“During this year’s Customer Expo, we were honored to recognize GIANT’S passion and dedication to their customers with two Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards and a Platinum victory in the Customer Centric Culture category of the 2019 Customer Awards,” said Mark Johnson, CEO and CMO of Loyalty360. “This combination of awards is a true reflection of GIANT Food Stores’ commitment to customer loyalty. We are thrilled to see the team’s success and look forward to all that is to come.”

GIANT’S loyalty program has been an integral component of its business since 2000, but the company saw an opportunity to deepen its connection with its customers through a more flexible program. Introduced in October, GIANT Choice Rewards brings customized savings and rewards right to customers’ fingertips with the GIANT app.

Members of GIANT Choice Rewards can earn points on qualifying purchases at the rate of one point for every $1 spent. Through the new program, customers are also able to earn points through personalized “bonus earn” offers.

When it comes time to redeem points, customers can either continue to redeem for discounts on gas at the on-site fuel station (100 points = $0.10 discount per gallon up to 25 gallons) or choose from among new offers such as converting points to dollars to save directly on their total bill or converting points for bonus offers, such as discounted or free products.

In the app, customers can easily track their earning progress while managing their points and rewards. Points earned expire on the last day of the month following the month in which they were earned (points earned Nov. 18 would expire Dec. 31).

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

