GIANT Choice Rewards(TM) Launches Chainwide

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GIANT Food Stores announced today that GIANT Choice Rewards™ is now available at all stores, giving customers a way to increase their savings through personalized offers on products they already buy. An enhancement to GIANT’S previous Gas Extra Rewards program, Choice Rewards brings customized savings and rewards right to customers’ fingertips with the GIANT or MARTIN’S app.

“When we designed GIANT Choice Rewards, we did so with today’s families in mind,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, GIANT Food Stores. “We know no two families are the same so no loyalty experience should be either. Easy to use, our new program gives our customers more of what they’ve been asking for while providing us with a new way to meet their evolving needs, helping us deliver a truly unique customer experience.”

GIANT’S loyalty program has been an integral component of its business since 2000, but the company saw an opportunity to deepen its connection with its customers through a more flexible program. By leveraging smart phone technology, the company is able to provide relevant rewards to its participating customers.

The chainwide rollout comes after the program’s pilot this summer generated excitement over the new rewards and the program’s flexibility among participants in the test market.

“We’re always looking for ways to use technology to give our customers a better shopping experience,” said Simon. “Following the positive feedback we received from our associates and customers during the pilot, we’re excited to introduce the expanded program to all of our customers, offering them the freedom to choose the reward that matters most to them and additional ways to be rewarded, just in time for the holiday season.”

Through GIANT Choice Rewards, customers will be able to earn points through personalized “bonus earn” offers in addition to being able to continue earning points on qualifying purchases at the rate of one point for every $1 spent as they do today.

When it comes time to redeem points, customers can choose from among new offers such as converting points to dollars to save directly on groceries, leading to discounted or free products. They may also continue to redeem for discounts on gas, enjoying $.10 off each gallon for every 100 points earned up to free gas.

In the app, customers can easily track their earning progress while managing their points and rewards. Points earned expire on the last day of the month following the month in which they were earned (points earned Oct. 6 would expire Nov. 30). In addition to viewing their personalized offers and rewards earnings on the app, customers can load digital coupons, activate Deli Order Ahead, or place a grocery order with GIANT DIRECT.

For more information visit, www.giantfoodstores.com .

About GIANT Food Stores

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented associates supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, over 100 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT, Powered by Peapod. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

