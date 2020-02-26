GIANT Food Stores Introduces New Name and Modern Logos

Breaking News
CARLISLE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on its proud heritage, GIANT Food Stores announced today a new company name, The GIANT Company, highlighting the important role the company, its stores and team members have played in the lives of families since its founding in 1923. Unveiled to team members for the first time during the company’s annual business meeting today in Hershey, Pa., the new name is also accompanied by a new logo.

“For nearly a century, we’ve been a trusted part of the communities we serve, helping families come together to share a meal and create special memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “For us, food and families go hand in hand and as we look to our future, we wanted to make sure our name reflects all we aspire to be as an omni-channel retailer. We are proud of the role our brand has played in connecting millions of families, and as The GIANT Company, we will continue to passionately serve our customers and communities for a better future.”

From its humble beginnings in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop to an omni-channel retailer in 2020, the company currently operates 186 stores across four states, offering families an array of services that have grown beyond groceries to include grocery delivery and pickup, catering, in-store pharmacies, nutrition education and on-site fuel stations. Named the 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News, today’s news comes as the company positions itself for future growth in 2020 and beyond.

The logo for each banner in the family of brands – GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT – has been refreshed, offering a fresh take on the company’s widely recognized logos. The most notable characteristic of the new logo is the leaf that is part of the “A” in each banner’s name, designed to signify The GIANT Company’s commitment to growth and freshness.

Additionally, The GIANT Company will utilize a contemporary color and design scheme, underscoring the brand’s modern, fun and caring culture as well as its promise to grow alongside its customers and team members.

Immediately, the new GIANT logo can be seen on the exterior of The GIANT Center, a 10,500-seat multi-purpose arena located in Hershey and the company’s headquarters in Carlisle. Over the course of the year, the company will integrate its new name and logo into its operations.

Added Bertram, “Even though our name and logo are changing, our commitment to the families we serve isn’t; in fact, it’s only getting stronger. As a purpose-driven organization, we are laser-focused on our goal of making a difference in the lives of those we serve, inside our stores, online and deep within our communities. Starting with the heart and soul of our company – our more than 33,000 team members –The GIANT Company will live its purpose, providing a simplified experience and inspiring fresh ideas, while creating healthier communities for today, tomorrow and beyond.”

About The GIANT Company
Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

