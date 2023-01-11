Recognized for exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees

GiftCard Partners, Inc. has once again received National Recognition as a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Best and Brightest strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. This announcement comes just weeks after their being named a Boston Best and Brightest Company to Work For®.

“At GiftCard Partners we believe our commitment to our employees transcends into our client services and satisfaction,” states Deborah Merkin, CEO. “When you make the needs of your employees a top priority and part of the company culture, it translates into excellence in execution and customer service.”

This is the 9th national recognition for GiftCard Partners as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® and the 5th year to be named as a Boston Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

About GiftCard Partners

GiftCard Partners is a full-service gift card company with client-focused custom gift card services and solutions for employee incentives and corporate gift card programs. GiftCard Partners offers the latest technology in gift card API, gift card software and gift card program management through Engage2Reward™ – a fully customizable gift card portal to easily order and send bulk gift cards; physical, e-gift cards, or prepaid cards to your employees or b2b gift card recipients. Giftcard Partners will be the flexible, nimble extension of your team with experienced strategies to make sure your corporate gift card program offers you the best solution.

GiftCard Partners, Inc has spent almost two decades helping retailers and merchants build the right gift card programs to grow their businesses, while simultaneously providing easy access for nationwide corporations to use gift cards as part of their incentive and reward programs through its Engage2Reward™ Platform. Engage2Reward is a gift card platform to easily order and send bulk gift cards to employees, customers or other incentive programs. GiftCard Partners, Inc. is a certified women-owned business (WBENC, WOSB). For more information about Giftcard Partners and the services they provide, visit www.giftcardpartners.com.

