GIGA Data Centers’ NC Facility Becomes 1st North American Data Center To Achieve OCP Ready™ Status

Certification Validates GIGA Meets All Site Requirements to Serve Open Compute Project (OCP) Customers’ Hardware Needs

ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GIGA Data Centers, LLC (GIGA), a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale performing facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency, announced today the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation has granted its Mooresville, NC, data center the prestigious OCP-Ready™ status. An OCP Ready™ site complies with all site requirements for a colocation service provider to be able to serve OCP customers and their hardware in its facilities. OCP customers typically require greater flexibility in power to support higher rack-power densities that need to be delivered efficiently and cost-effectively. Such flexibility is becoming increasingly required to support the growing demands that Hyper-Converged and High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems have on today’s strained data center infrastructures.

The OCP Foundation’s mission is to enable the mainstream delivery of the most efficient designs for scalable computing. With a guaranteed Power Use Efficiency (PUE) rating of 1.15 and modular enclosures that optimize the power and cooling to support up to 50kW per rack cabinet, GIGA’s North Carolina colocation facility easily checked off the requirements to achieve OCP Ready status.

“Our new North Carolina facility utilizes the latest modular data center construction and cooling technologies to offer efficiency gains that provide up to 56% less power consumption, reducing the customer’s cost dramatically. This enables us to offer a price point unprecedented for financial services, healthcare, and other customers looking to benefit from applying Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and many other HPC configurations,” said Jake Ring, CEO, and Founder, GIGA Data Centers. “Our modular design, innovative technology, and location ensure affordable colocation services for anyone, regardless of size. We are proud that the OCP Foundation has certified GIGA as the first North American data center to achieve OCP-Ready status.”

About OCP

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP’s collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building & operating data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center colocation should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

