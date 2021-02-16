Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Giga-tronics Receives $2.9 Million Order for High Performance RADAR Filter Products

Giga-tronics Receives $2.9 Million Order for High Performance RADAR Filter Products

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (OTCQB: GIGA) —Giga-tronics Incorporated (the “Company”) announced today that it has received a production order for its high-performance RADAR filters, valued at $2.9 million, from a major prime defense contractor. The filters are a part of the Company’s custom microwave products used in airborne military applications. Giga-tronics expects to begin recognizing revenue from this order beginning in the current quarter ending March 27, 2021.

John Regazzi, the Company’s chief executive officer stated, “We’re pleased to receive this follow-on order from a longstanding customer and appreciate their continued confidence in Giga-tronics as a sole source supplier of these high-performance filters. Our filter business provides a solid foundation for our growth and we remain committed to continuing to meet the high standards for quality, reliability and on-time delivery that the market demands.”

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or qualified by words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “projects”, “estimates”, “plans”, and similar expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning future revenues and operating results, expected shipments and the Company’s ability to satisfy customer requirements.  While management believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties, such as unanticipated production delays or difficulties, cancellations or deferrals of existing or future orders; delays in the receipt of components from suppliers, the need for additional financing and the circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.  For further discussion, see Giga-tronics’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28,2020 Part I, under the heading “Risk Factors” and Part II, under the heading “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.”

Contact:   Lutz Henckels
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(925) 328-4650 ext. 4698

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.