NUREMBERG, Germany, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GigaDevice, a semiconductor industry leader in flash memory, 32-bit Microcontrollers (MCUs) and sensor technology, today announced that it will demonstrate its comprehensive solutions in motor control, digital power, IoT, automotive and consumer applications at Embedded World 2023 on March 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany. As the world’s 3rd largest NOR flash memory supplier and top 10 global MCU supplier with its in-house fingerprint sensor and analog product offerings, together with its broad range of reference designs and extensive ecosystem partners network, GigaDevice enables its customers to create a smarter world for a brighter future, all with faster time-to-market and high design agility.

Major categories of demos and product families featured include:

Scalable high precision motor control solutions based on GD32MCU product family, enabling a wide range of applications for industrial, HVAC, drones, robotics, building automation, appliances.

Highly reliable digital power solutions based on GD32F4xx, GD32E5xx and GD32E230 , enabling high efficiency power conversion, battery management systems, power supply and power generation units, UPS, PV inverter and EV charging stations. GD32F4xx is a series of high-performance general purpose 32-bit MCUs based on ARM® Cortex®-M4 core. It offers the best cost-performance ratio. GD32F470 MCU, runs at 240MHz CPU frequency, can achieve a 807.83 CoreMark benchmark, which is higher than most of the MCU solutions in the same category on the market today. The high performance GD32E5xx product family offers ARM® Cortex®-M33 core at 180MHz CPU frequency, with a hardware acceleration trigonometric math unit (TMU) which supports vector, sine and cosine, exponent, square root, common logarithm and other mathematical trigonometric operations. It also features a super high-resolution timer with 90ns resolution and ultra-fast comparators with 22ns delay, enabling best in class precision control. GD32E230 is a cost-effective MCU featuring ARM® Cortex®-M23 core at 72MHz, suitable for many entry-level processing needs and a wide variety of applications.

enabling high efficiency power conversion, battery management systems, power supply and power generation units, UPS, PV inverter and EV charging stations. IoT solutions based on GD32F470 and GD32E507 MCU product families with Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud connectivity.

Remote control WiFi FAN solution based on GD32W515. GD32W515 is a highly integrated and cost effective MCU with high performance ARM® Cortex®-M33 core at 180MHz CPU frequency, small footprint, complete security features, touch sensing interface and WiFi connectivity.

Latest flagship high performance GD32H7 product family based on advanced ARM® Cortex®-M7 core at 600MHz clock frequency, with built-in advanced DSP and FPU. It offers 1024KB to 3840KB on-chip Flash and 1024KB SRAM, including 512KB Tightly-Coupled Memory(TCM) for maximum efficiency. GD32H7 is equipped with TFT (Thin Film Transistor) LCD controller and hardware graphics accelerator for greater display quality as well as integrated encryption feature for data security. It is suitable for digital signal processing, motor control, power supply, energy storage systems, audio and speech recognition, and edge computing.

Comprehensive portfolios for GD25 SPI NOR Flash and GD5F SPI NAND Flash series available in various full range densities and packages, with AEC-Q100 automotive qualification.

Easy integrated fingerprint authentication MoC(Match-on-Chip) solution combined with GD32MCU and high-performing capacitive fingerprint sensors. It enables applications where physical keys and passwords are not preferred, such as smart lock and PC login.

Come and visit GigaDevice in person or through LIVESTREAM:

GigaDevice Booth Hall 3A – 527: Embedded World, March 14 – 16, 2023, Exhibition Center Nuremberg, Germany.

Embedded World, March 14 – 16, 2023, Exhibition Center Nuremberg, Germany. Conference Presentations: Performance, Efficiency and Reliability: GigaDevice’s Arm® Cortex®-M33-based MCU Family. GigaDevice Flash Journey in Automotive: Flashes Low Voltage Mega-Trend



About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a global leading fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers’ fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and power as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification. Constantly looking to expand the technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed multiple strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

GigaDevice is registered trademarks of GigaDevice and/or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

