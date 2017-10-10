Gigya Introduces Enterprise Preference Manager To Build Customer Trust and Address New Privacy Regulations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gigya, the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), today introduced Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager, a new product to help organizations build customer trust and address newly emerging privacy regulations, including the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Enterprise Preference Manager, available now, is a complete solution for centrally managing all aspects of consent settings and customer preferences such as social interests, brand affinities and product tastes. From accepting terms of service at initial registration to opting into marketing communications such as newsletters and promotions – all consent activities are stored as secure and audit-ready records. Customers are given control of their experience through a preference center that makes it easy for them to review, change, delete or export any profile data, as well as withdraw consent to agreements or communication preferences they have given to an organization.

Because it is a standalone product, Enterprise Preference Manager can be adopted by any organization – without requiring the Gigya Customer Identity Management platform.

GDPR and other privacy regulations around the world are intended to restore consumer control over their digital identities and enhance the security of their data. Enterprise Preference Manager helps organizations meet these requirements with:

Preference and consent capture. Organizations can automate the presentation and recording of consent to agreements for terms of service, privacy policies, cookies, marketing communications, and custom activities.

Organizations can automate the presentation and recording of consent to agreements for terms of service, privacy policies, cookies, marketing communications, and custom activities. Version control. Up-to-date records of consent can be maintained for all customers, with tracking of consent history and automated triggering of consent renewals when required.

Up-to-date records of consent can be maintained for all customers, with tracking of consent history and automated triggering of consent renewals when required. Enforcement of consent. Consent and preference records can be synchronized with downstream marketing, sales and services applications, so that organizations stay compliant as they interact across all brands and channels.

Consent and preference records can be synchronized with downstream marketing, sales and services applications, so that organizations stay compliant as they interact across all brands and channels. Self-service preference center. Customers are given easy access to view, change, export or remove their information, including personal data, consent to agreements and communication preferences and frequency (such as subscriptions to monthly newsletters or weekly special offers).

Customers are given easy access to view, change, export or remove their information, including personal data, consent to agreements and communication preferences and frequency (such as subscriptions to monthly newsletters or weekly special offers). A secure data vault. Customer consent and preference data is stored securely in a cloud-based vault, where it is always available for regulatory reviews, such as the data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) mandated under GDPR.

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, Enterprise Preference Manager can help organizations respond to the rising expectations of customers for their personal information to be respected and under their control. A recent Gigya survey found that 68 percent of consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom don’t trust brands to handle their personal information appropriately. Giving customers transparent access and control is the first step in rebuilding trust.

“We’re entering a new era where customers demand respect for their online privacy and expect relevant, personalized communications when they do agree to share personal information,” said Patrick Salyer, chief executive officer of Gigya. “Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager is designed to help organizations do the right thing – both in building trust through transparent interactions with customers and by providing the features and functionality to meet regional data privacy laws and regulations.”

Gigya’s industry leadership has been recently validated by reports from three leading research firms – Forrester, Gartner and KuppingerCole. The full reports are available now at https://www.gigya.com/resource/analyst-report/customer-identity-market-trends-challenges-and-solutions/.

More information on Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager is available at www.gigya.com/enterprise-preference-manager.

On September 24, 2017, SAP announced its intention to acquire Gigya. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gigya’s Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya’s technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world’s leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

