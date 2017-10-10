Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gigya Introduces Enterprise Preference Manager To Build Customer Trust and Address New Privacy Regulations

Gigya Introduces Enterprise Preference Manager To Build Customer Trust and Address New Privacy Regulations

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gigya, the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), today introduced Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager, a new product to help organizations build customer trust and address newly emerging privacy regulations, including the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12376969-b549-4222-a861-1b67e45429bf

Enterprise Preference Manager, available now, is a complete solution for centrally managing all aspects of consent settings and customer preferences such as social interests, brand affinities and product tastes. From accepting terms of service at initial registration to opting into marketing communications such as newsletters and promotions – all consent activities are stored as secure and audit-ready records. Customers are given control of their experience through a preference center that makes it easy for them to review, change, delete or export any profile data, as well as withdraw consent to agreements or communication preferences they have given to an organization.

Because it is a standalone product, Enterprise Preference Manager can be adopted by any organization – without requiring the Gigya Customer Identity Management platform.

GDPR and other privacy regulations around the world are intended to restore consumer control over their digital identities and enhance the security of their data. Enterprise Preference Manager helps organizations meet these requirements with:

  • Preference and consent capture. Organizations can automate the presentation and recording of consent to agreements for terms of service, privacy policies, cookies, marketing communications, and custom activities.
  • Version control. Up-to-date records of consent can be maintained for all customers, with tracking of consent history and automated triggering of consent renewals when required.
  • Enforcement of consent. Consent and preference records can be synchronized with downstream marketing, sales and services applications, so that organizations stay compliant as they interact across all brands and channels.
  • Self-service preference center. Customers are given easy access to view, change, export or remove their information, including personal data, consent to agreements and communication preferences and frequency (such as subscriptions to monthly newsletters or weekly special offers).
  • A secure data vault. Customer consent and preference data is stored securely in a cloud-based vault, where it is always available for regulatory reviews, such as the data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) mandated under GDPR.

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, Enterprise Preference Manager can help organizations respond to the rising expectations of customers for their personal information to be respected and under their control. A recent Gigya survey found that 68 percent of consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom don’t trust brands to handle their personal information appropriately. Giving customers transparent access and control is the first step in rebuilding trust.

“We’re entering a new era where customers demand respect for their online privacy and expect relevant, personalized communications when they do agree to share personal information,” said Patrick Salyer, chief executive officer of Gigya. “Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager is designed to help organizations do the right thing – both in building trust through transparent interactions with customers and by providing the features and functionality to meet regional data privacy laws and regulations.”

Gigya’s industry leadership has been recently validated by reports from three leading research firms – Forrester, Gartner and KuppingerCole. The full reports are available now at https://www.gigya.com/resource/analyst-report/customer-identity-market-trends-challenges-and-solutions/.

More information on Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager is available at www.gigya.com/enterprise-preference-manager.

On September 24, 2017, SAP announced its intention to acquire Gigya. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

About Gigya
Gigya’s Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya’s technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world’s leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

Media Contact:
Mike Langberg, Gigya
+1 650 353 7249
mike.langbe[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.