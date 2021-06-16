Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Digital Mosaic Unlock Subscription Car Wash Sales at the Pump through New Strategic Partnership

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT.WI) business and the global leader in fueling and convenience store technologies, and Digital Mosaic (“Mosaic”), a privately held car wash technology company, announced today a partnership to sell and promote mobile and at-pump solutions for car wash single sale and subscription programs in North America.

Mosaic-at-the-Pump is an application that promotes subscription car washes using engaging media at the fuel pump, the most effective place to sell a car wash. Consumers are enticed by eye-catching marketing content to download the Mosaic mobile application. When a guest is ready to wash their car, they drive to the car wash entrance, follow directions via an automated prompt on their phone and the car wash terminal activates automatically – no staff interaction necessary.

Mosaic and Mosaic-at-the-Pump capture car wash consumers at over twice the daily rate of traditional subscription programs. Additionally, this technology has demonstrated higher retention rates than traditional subscription programs, with less than 6% of subscribers cancelling after 60 days.

Until now, the process to join a car wash subscription program has been time consuming and inconvenient, with many retailers requiring their customers to wait in-store for a cashier to sign them up and install a tag in their vehicle.

Under pressure to deliver a faster, more convenient experience, retailers are seeking solutions that can launch or grow subscription car wash programs with little upfront hardware or staffing expenses. Mosaic’s technology integrates quickly and seamlessly into car wash infrastructure. Mosaic-at-the-Pump is a prime example of how the Encore Experience open applications platform allows retailers to enhance the customer experience and drive non-fuel sales.

“We are excited about our partnership with Mosaic because we believe this technology is the future of car wash,” said Chris Whitley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Gilbarco Veeder-Root North America. “This collaboration between our team and Mosaic is a springboard for any car wash operator looking to use technology to increase subscription revenue without added overhead.”

“At Mosaic, we built our business from the ground up with a focus on providing a better experience for car wash customers.” said Matt McCulloch, Co-founder & CEO, Digital Mosaic. “Working together with Gilbarco’s team to bring our technology to gas stations across North America has been very rewarding, and we’re excited about the retail fueling market’s appetite for our solutions. We will be announcing our first wave of retailers in the coming weeks, and we are very excited to see the impact our partnership will have on the North American market.”

To schedule a presentation or demonstration of Mosaic, Mosaic-at-the-Pump, or to learn more about Gilbarco’s Consumer Solutions, please go to www.gilbarco.com/us/contactus/ or https://wearemosaic.ca/contact/

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, consumer facing technologies, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com

ABOUT MOSAIC

Digital Mosaic provides retailers with a more effective way to sell car wash subscriptions via a branded mobile app and a powerful suite of digital marketing tools. Customers are able to purchase memberships, buy individual washes and earn loyalty points directly from their phone — all without upgrading any hardware on site.

