Gilbarco Veeder-Root Expands e-Mobility Platform with Launch of EVerse

New Software Offering Provides End-to-End Solution for Managing EV Charging Networks

Greensboro, NC, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) announced today it is expanding its e-Mobility platform with the European launch of EVerse, a new software offering that provides retailers and other businesses an end-to-end solution for hosting and managing electric vehicle charging networks.

EVerse is designed to provide a customizable solution for customers wanting to offer electric vehicle charging services to consumers and private fleets. The platform provides GVR’s customers with the ability to create their own branded electric vehicle charging network that is tailored to their specific business and market needs.

EVerse provides the functionality needed to run an EV charging network, including the ability to set pricing structures with multiple payment methods and establish contracts with electric vehicle owners. EVerse also provides a custom-branded app, giving consumers the ability to locate and pay for charging.

As the number of EVs on the road continues to accelerate, EVerse provides a scalable and flexible solution that grows with demand and is compatible with GVR’s full portfolio of software and hardware products.  Additionally, EVerse is supported by GVR’s service network with usage analytics, remote diagnotics, and in-field support.

Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root “As GVR continues to expand its e-Mobility platform, we are excited to announce this industry-first technology that provides an end-to-end solution enabling our customers to offer their own private-branded EV charging network.“  

EVerse is the latest development in GVR’s expanding e-Mobility portfolio of solutions that include AC and DC chargers, network management software, project installation, and aftermarket services.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT 

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the global leader for retail and commercial fueling solutions and services.  For over 150 years, GVR has been keeping the world moving, earning the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. It specializes in creating integrated, end-to-end, vehicle fuelling and charging infrastructure solutions to improve the consumer experience and increase productivity for operators. For more information and sale enquiries please visit www.gilbarco.com/eu 

