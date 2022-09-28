Gilbarco Veeder-Root Officially Launches MediaReach™, A New Generation of Forecourt Media Content Management Systems that Drive More In-Store Foot Traffic and Sales

Breaking News
Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT.WI) business and the global leader in fueling and convenience store technologies, announced today the launch of MediaReach, a breakthrough digital marketing platform that helps retailers deliver unique, site-specific forecourt media experiences that increase in-store foot traffic and sales. 

As many retailers know, one store’s top selling item may not succeed in another neighborhood across town or in another region. MediaReach solves those complexities with ease, unlocking the full marketing potential of every forecourt. The easy-to-use, rules-based platform customizes dispenser marketing content based on a wide range of factors including time of day, customer demographics, even real-time weather conditions. It uses those factors to create custom ad playlists for each individual station in their network. 

“We’re excited to offer this new technology designed to help retailers send customers highly targeted, highly relevant messages,” said Sarah Trumler, Product Marketing Manager. “We know attention spans are short and having access to your customers is limited. From the moment a customer drives onto the forecourt, MediaReach is generating smart ads based on the site location and details in that exact moment, resulting in a more powerful, engaging experience.” 

MediaReach ensures each site displays ads that make sense with the customer’s current state. For example, if it’s a sunny day, you can run ads for half-priced Icee’s. Or, if it’s early in the morning, run coffee deals. At night, train the platform to show promos for take-home food. MediaReach ensures your ads are always relevant and therefore more likely to result in a sale. This dynamic scheduling eliminates the constraints imposed by traditional schedules, which deliver rigid, broad messages during five dayparts or time slots. 

Besides seasonal changes and weather patterns, MediaReach schedules ads based on the different types of services or products that sites offer, like car washes and oil changes. This is done through tagging the site in a free form manner so that the ads only play at the matching tagged site. It can also consider the socio-economic details of the surrounding area, like median incomes or home prices. Best of all, the system’s algorithm does all the thinking for the retailer, letting them focus on more important tasks. 

Generic, one-size-fits-all marketing plans just don’t work in today’s retail environment and targeted ads with relevant messages have never been more important. Every c-store is unique and MediaReach is the platform retailers need to send the right message at the right time. Discover a better way to influence your shoppers and win their new business. 

Ready to try out MediaReach? Visit us at our booth (#6423) at the 2022 NACS Show October 2-4 to see how it works or contact our forecourt solutions team today! 

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT 

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, consumer facing technologies, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: gilbarco.com. 

