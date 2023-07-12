Invenco by GVR logo Invenco by GVR logo

GREENSBORO, North Carolina, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader, is rebranding as Invenco by GVR.

Invenco by GVR brings together Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s (GVR) time-tested Retail Solutions business with best-in-class technology from recently acquired Invenco. As a global leader in the payments and c-store industries, Invenco by GVR aims to be the operating system for convenience retail, by providing retailers with agile technology solutions that will allow them to increase productivity and drive consumer engagement.

“We continuously strive to better serve convenience retailers in new, innovative ways,” said Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR. “As Invenco by GVR, we will be the operating system for convenience retail. Invenco by GVR reflects our overarching strategy to connect, manage, and scale convenience retail and the mobility ecosystem. We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible opportunities that lie ahead as we redefine convenience together with our customers.”

Invenco by GVR has a global footprint with industry-leading point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, site automations, workflows, and cloud services. These solutions will be integrated into the ground-breaking iNFX retail operating system to enable digital agility and rapidly deploy new capabilities to our customers. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries.

As part of the rebranding, Passport, Orpak, Insite360 and DOMS will also be a part of the Invenco by GVR brand moving forward. These offerings will begin integrating with Invenco’s ground-breaking retail operating system, iNFX, to seamlessly deliver flexible and modular solutions. With products and solutions offered from Invenco by GVR, customers can easily introduce new consumer features, manage changes, navigate regulations, manage sites and assets remotely, and scale operations rapidly.

To learn more about Invenco by GVR, visit www.invenco.com. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and updates by following Invenco by GVR on LinkedIn.

