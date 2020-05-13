Giles to Become President and CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust

Breaking News
MADISON, Wis., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wisconsin Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced today that Brent Giles will become President and CEO and will join the bank on May 22, 2020.  

“We are fortunate to have Brent Giles take the helm at Wisconsin Bank & Trust,” said Steve Ward, Midwest Regional President of Heartland Financial, USA, Inc.  “Brent Giles has an unwavering commitment to serving customers and dedication to community involvement. His extensive banking background and customer-focused approach make him perfectly suited to lead Wisconsin Bank & Trust into the future,” Ward concluded.  

Giles is an exceptional banking executive and brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial and consumer banking, strategic leadership, team building and delivering client satisfaction to the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team. Giles recently held the positions of Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Liberty Bancorp, Inc. and BankLiberty, both headquartered in Kansas City, MO. Giles holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from University of Missouri.

Giles will be relocating from Kansas City, MO to Madison, WI. “I look forward to leading the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and working closely with our customers as we emerge from these challenging times and build a stronger and more vibrant future for Wisconsin families and businesses,” said Giles.

About Wisconsin Bank and Trust Company

Wisconsin Bank and Trust Company, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state-chartered bank with more than $1.4 billion in assets and serving customers throughout 14 different branches Wisconsin. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. For more information visit www.wisconsinbankandtrust.com or call 877.280.1855. Wisconsin Bank and Trust is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com

CONTACT:
Shawn Kesler
Regional Marketing Officer
Wisconsin Bank & Trust
414.394.5946
[email protected] 

