Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy Appointed to Manage Printing Industries Alliance New York State Workers Compensation Safety Group

Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy Appointed to Manage Printing Industries Alliance New York State Workers Compensation Safety Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc. (GKG) has been appointed by the Printing Industries Alliance (PIA) Board of Directors and the PIA Workers Compensation Safety Group Board of Trustees to lead the management of the New York State PIA Workers Compensation Safety Group Program.

“Over the last 30 years, the Printing Industries Alliance Worker’s Compensation Safety Group has saved millions of dollars in premium for participating members.   In most instances, participants have saved far more than they pay in dues, making membership in Printing Industries Alliance membership a true profit center.   With this appointment, we are excited to accelerate a new chapter of growth for our members of every size throughout New York State. PIA and GKG have worked diligently to craft a strategic plan focused on improving the culture of safety for our members with elevated safety services at its core,” said Tim Freeman, President of PIA.

“GKG is proud to lead the PIA Workers Compensation Safety Group into a new era of focused growth. We’ve aligned our organizations’ deep knowledge of the print-graphic arts-packaging industry with our expertise in developing and executing organizational strategic plans around risk. Together with Tim Freeman, the PIA Board, and the Safety Group Trustees, our mutual goal of increasing the value and growth of membership for this privileged group of industry leaders will now be maximized,” said Larry Gilroy, President of GKG.

The transition began on July 13, 2020 and there will be no disruption to current members or distribution partners and brokers of the program.

About Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc.

Founded in 1904, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy (gkgrisk.com) is one of Central New York’s oldest and largest independent insurance agencies. Blending innovative insurance solutions with leading-edge strategies, GKG helps individuals and businesses of all types and sizes manage risk. The firm is headquartered at 210 Clinton Road in New Hartford, from which it serves clients across New York State and increasingly around the nation and globe. GKG employs a professional staff of over 50 and represents more than 80 insurance carriers.

About Printing Industries Alliance

Printing Industries Alliance is the trade association serving the graphic communications industry in New York State, Northern New Jersey and Northwestern Pennsylvania. Printing Industries Alliance offers a broad range of services, benefits, and support to the industry and its members. https://pialliance.org/

If you would like more information, please contact Sarah Armstrong at GKG @ 315.624.2964 or email at [email protected] or Tim Freeman, President of PIA @ 716.691-3213 or email at [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.