Gimme Executive to Speak About Mobile Payments at The NAMA Show

ATLANTA, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gimme, maker of innovative unattended retail technology that provides executives with sales, cash, inventory and service data, announced today that Evan Jarecki, Co-Founder and VP of Sales, will speak at the NAMA conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 21, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. PT, to discuss the ease-of-use, security and safety of cashless payments. The Nama Show is the premier event for micro markets, vending, coffee services, and food service professionals.

Jarecki’s presentation will demystify the complexity of mobile payments with a detailed overview of cashless payments, including full explanations of various payments technologies, developed specifically to ensure security at the point-of-sale. He will also address strategies and tactics to help with the decision-making process to equip vending and unattended retail machines with cashless payment options.

“Cashless payments provide consumers with an integrated and seamless shopping experience, and is a growing trend in the vending industry, and retail across the world,” said Evan Jarecki, Co-founder and VP of Sales. “Today, consumers want an effortless, quick transaction with a customized and personalized experience.  Mobile payments can help us provide that type of experience.” 

Jarecki provides a fresh perspective on mobile payments, since the tech executive is a millennial and understands the draw to and benefits of mobile payment technology. Today, trillions of dollars move around the world, but it is estimated that only four percent of that money involve physical cash as of 2016, and it will likely continue to decrease. “This should be a wakeup call for this industry to implement mobile payment technology,” added Jarecki.

According to BI Intelligence’s Mobile Payments Report they expect the US in-store mobile payments volume to pick up significantly by 2020, reaching $503 billion. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 80% between 2015 and 2020.

About Gimme
Gimme makes unattended retail a reality. The company builds award-winning mobility and tracking tools to manage unmanned retail locations, like vending machines and micro-markets, helping their customers increase productivity and profitability. Gimme’s award-winning and patented plug-and-play solution delivers valuable data, like purchasing patterns, and provides operators with better cash accountability, inventory tracking, and machine status data. This translates into fewer stockouts, faster warehousing and restocking, and streamlined product planning. For more information, visit www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter.

About NAMA – Founded in 1936, NAMA is the association representing the $25 billion U.S. convenience services industry. With more than 1,000 member companies – including many of the world’s most recognized brands – NAMA provides advocacy, education and research for its membership. Visit www.namanow.org.

