Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Girls on the Run International Establishes Commission for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access

Girls on the Run International Establishes Commission for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Girls on the Run International (GOTRI) announced the establishment of its inaugural IDEA Commission to support inclusion, diversity, equity and access across the national nonprofit organization. GOTRI designs programming that strengthens third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. More than 2 million girls have participated in the program since it launched 24 years ago.

“This commission will help us deliver on our commitment to be a place where all people feel welcome, worthy and empowered,” said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International. “Staff and volunteer leaders from throughout our organization were intentionally selected to ensure a wide range of perspectives and experiences are brought to the meaningful work of advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and access at Girls on the Run.”

The commission will be led by Juliellen Simpson-Vos, vice president of council development at GOTRI, and Ivory Patten, legal manager at GOTRI. Elizabeth Kunz, CEO, will serve on the committee to assist in strategic guidance and oversee organizational commitment. The following individuals will be serving on the IDEA Commission and developing the organization’s national IDEA vision and strategy:

Mollie Anderson, Chicago, Illinois

Melida Barbosa, New York, New York

Kathleen Cannon, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rakesh Gopalan, Charlotte, North Carolina

Tenika Hill, Riverside, California

Erica Hernandez, San Francisco, California

Rachel de Jesus, Flagstaff, Arizona

Hao Le, San Jose, California

Sonal Modisette, Seattle, Washington

Jennifer Passey, Fairfax, Virginia

Kaityre Pinder, Atlanta, Georgia

Meg Pomerantz, Durham, North Carolina

Elena Simpkins, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Megan Wolfe, Mountlake Terrace, Washington

The IDEA Commission will oversee seven subcommittees created to inform, deepen and articulate the activities and outcomes of the Commission. To learn more about the organization’s ongoing commitment to IDEA, please visit https://www.girlsontherun.org/inclusion-diversity/

ABOUT GIRLS ON THE RUN INTERNATIONAL Girls on the Run International designs programming that strengthens third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Each year, more than 200,000 girls ages eight to 13 participate in communities in 50 states and Washington DC. More than 2 million girls have participated in the program since it launched in 1996. The curriculum reaches girls at a critical stage, strengthening their confidence at a time when society begins to tell them they can’t. Underscoring the important connection between physical and emotional health, the program addresses the whole girl when she needs it the most. Results show GOTRI programs inspire and empower girls to build healthy physical and mental habits that last long beyond the program. According to a longitudinal study conducted by The University of Minnesota, 97% of Girls on the Run participants said they learn critical life skills including resolving conflict, helping others or making intentional decisions; and 94% of parents reported it was a valuable experience for their girl. To learn more about this international non-profit, visit www.girlsontherun.org.

Attachment

  • GOTR_IDEA 
CONTACT: Deborah Pleva
Girls On the Run International
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.