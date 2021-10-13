Girls Who Code, a Campaign Monitor Customer, Wins MediaPost EIS Award

Summer Immersion Program Email Campaign Drove Record Applications Using Interactive and Dynamic Capabilities from Campaign Monitor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Campaign Monitor , a CM Group brand and provider of powerful yet intuitive email marketing software, today announced that customer, Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology, has won the MediaPost EIS Award for the success of their Summer Immersion Program email marketing campaigns. MediaPost’s EIS Awards honor “email marketers who are at the forefront of optimizing this powerful medium.”

Together, Girls Who Code and Campaign Monitor delivered a seamless application, acceptance, enrollment and onboarding experience for a highly successful Summer Immersion Program. The campaigns were crucial to recruiting and enrolling the largest number of applicants to date, generating 12,992 submitted applications—a 150% increase since the program was last held in person in 2019 and a 42% increase over 2020.

“Getting started in tech can be tough for anyone. But women — particularly women from historically underrepresented groups — face their own unique set of challenges that make getting started in tech all the more difficult. Our Summer Immersion Program is a major part of our year, and we were able to recruit a record number of applicants thanks to our work with Campaign Monitor,” said Hayley Mojica, Senior Associate of Programs Communication at Girls Who Code.

The campaign was a huge success generating the following campaign metrics:

39.51% US open rate

8.5% US click-through rate

30.89% UK open rate

5% UK click-through rate

Girls Who Code worked closely with Campaign Monitor to ensure that the Summer Immersion Program campaigns reached a record number of girls—trans and cis—and non-binary students. The campaigns were sent to parents, educators and alumni informing them about the program, and incorporated a number of interactive, dynamic elements such as a countdown timer and animated imagery to increase engagement and urgency to apply.

“We’re thrilled that Girls Who Code has won this well-deserved award. Their hard work has helped thousands of girls learn valuable coding skills, and email has been a foundational channel for reaching them as well as connecting with parents, educators and alumni. We hope that this award helps spread the word about the amazing work that Girls Who Code does here and abroad, and are excited for what comes next,” said Adam Cohen, Marketing Director at Campaign Monitor.

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet intuitive email marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor’s mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools to create and deliver stunning emails that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities.

Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 450,000 girls through in-person programming and has nearly 90,000 college-aged alumni. They have sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 13 Billion engagements globally. In 2018, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

Contact:

Emily Riley

Emily@rileystrategic.com