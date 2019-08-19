GirlsDoPorn.Com Trial Begins Today in Southern California

22 Women Represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP; Holm Law Group, PC and Stokes O’Brien, LLP Seek Damages of More Than $22 Million

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 22 female plaintiffs from across the U.S. suing GirlsDoPorn.com and its owners, operators and associated businesses will have their long-awaited first day in court today.

The bench trial before Hon. Kevin Enright in San Diego Superior Court will begin with hearings on procedural motions followed by opening statements. Several dozen witnesses including plaintiffs, other victims, experts, and defendants are scheduled to give testimony in the matter, originally filed in June 2016.

“We are eager to get this trial underway and concluded so the young women who were victimized by GirlsDoPorn.com can secure the compensation and vindication they need to begin healing and rebuilding their lives,” said Ed Chapin, the California Managing Partner of Sanford Heisler Sharp and one of the lawyers on the plaintiffs’ legal team. “This long, drawn-out ordeal has taken a terrible toll on many of them.”

In addition to Chapin, the plaintiffs are represented by Holm Law Group’s Managing Partner Brian M. Holm and Stokes O’Brien partner John O’Brien.

“Defendants have spent a fortune doing everything they can do to delay this trial, even filing a frivolous bankruptcy petition for which they were sanctioned $110,000 by the bankruptcy court,” said Holm. “After three years of hard-fought litigation, our clients are thankful to finally get their day in court.”

Recent media coverage of the women’s plight has highlighted the serious psychological, emotional, and reputational damage they have suffered since being victimized by the website’s pornographic modeling scheme, including thoughts of suicide as well as abject humiliation and isolation from their families and friends. Examples of the media coverage include NBC San Diego , and two articles in Vice that can viewed here and here .

According to the law firms, the nearly two dozen young women – whose names have been protected by filing as “Jane Does” – allege they were exploited and defrauded by the Defendants after responding to misleading Craigslist ads seeking models for clothed modeling. Once the women responded, Defendants changed their tune, now claiming the job was an adult gig. Once on the phone, Defendants began their fraudulent sales pitch. Defendants claimed they would pay $5,000 if the women flew to San Diego to film an adult film. Defendants claimed they were an Australian company, and that the women would remain completely anonymous because the videos they produced would be sold on DVDs in Australia and New Zealand. To further help sell these lies, defendants employed a team of “references” – young women paid and coached by the Defendants to assure the victims they would remain anonymous, that the videos would never be published online, and that no one they knew had seen their own videos. In reality, defendants and many of the paid references knew they would be publishing the videos on many of the top trafficked websites in the world (PornHub, YouPorn and xVideos) where defendants videos have been viewed over 1 billion times.

