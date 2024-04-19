Chat transforms software development by seamlessly integrating AI through a single, easy-to-use, natural language chat interface, optimizing DevSecOps workflows and boosting productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Remote – GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the general availability of GitLab Duo Chat.

GitLab Duo Chat brings the GitLab Duo suite of AI capabilities together into a single, easy-to-use, natural language chat interface to connect DevSecOps workflows across the entire software development lifecycle. Chat is available within the GitLab Duo Pro add-on , which combines AI capabilities to help enhance developer efficiency and collaboration in a single DevSecOps platform.

GitLab Duo Chat features include:

Code explanation to help users understand unfamiliar code.

Code refactoring to help users modernize legacy code.

Test generation to help users automate the writing of tests for functions and methods to catch bugs sooner.

GitLab Duo Chat is available within the GitLab user interface, including GitLab’s Web IDE, as well as within popular IDEs, including VS Code and the JetBrains suite of IDEs. Chat can also be extended by adding custom tools to help users more accurately complete tasks unique to their organization.

In addition, a new AI privacy controls feature is available for GitLab Premium and Ultimate customers.

According to the GitLab State of AI in Software Development report , 79% of respondents said they are concerned about AI tools having access to private information or intellectual property.

The newly introduced privacy controls enable organizations to control sensitive data at the project, group, and subgroup levels to help reduce the security and compliance risks of AI adoption.

Read the blog to learn more about GitLab Duo Chat and the new AI access controls.

Supporting Quote:

“An IDC generative AI survey revealed that developers leaning into generative AI code assistants have concerns about the security of the generated code,” said Jim Mercer, program vice president of software development, DevOps, and DevSecOps at IDC. “The features in GitLab Duo can help organizations overcome these concerns and use AI to produce software more effectively while maintaining application security.”

“GitLab Duo embeds AI throughout the software development lifecycle while keeping customer privacy and security at the forefront. With the general availability of Chat, we look forward to partnering with our customers to help increase developer productivity, improve code quality, and automate security for more efficient and secure software development,“ said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. “Additionally, the new privacy controls bolster an organization’s ability to harness the power of AI while maintaining necessary compliance standards.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.