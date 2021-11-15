Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On December 6, 2021

GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On December 6, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended October 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

GitLab will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call here. The conference call will also be webcast live on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its investor relations website (ir.gitlab.com), its Twitter feed (@gitlab), and the as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.
GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes.

Media Contact:
Natasha Woods
GitLab Inc.
press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:
Willa McManmon
Blueshirt Group
ir@gitlab.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.