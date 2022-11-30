SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Remote – GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the DevSecOps Platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in New York. The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:50 am Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/120522a_js/?entity=31_ILX8HG1

Links to the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the DevSecOps Platform for software innovation. As the DevSecOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevSecOps platform that brings together all DevSecOps capabilities in one place.

