Rudy Giuliani, a central figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Saturday played down his role in a proposed statement negotiated between U.S. diplomats and Ukrainian officials this summer about fighting corruption in the eastern European country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Giuliani plays down role in proposed Ukraine statement on corruption - October 5, 2019
- Main issues in UAW-GM labor talks narrow to wages, pensions: source - October 5, 2019
- Deadly clashes break out again in Iraq, 11 killed in capital - October 5, 2019