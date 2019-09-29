Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, says he met Ukrainian officials in Madrid, Paris and Warsaw this year as he pushed an investigation into one of Trump’s main political rivals in the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Liberals promise new spending, four more years of deficits - September 29, 2019
- Giuliani says Trump did not pay for his globetrotting push for Biden probe - September 29, 2019
- Election triumph hands Austria’s Kurz range of coalition options - September 29, 2019