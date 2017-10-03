Breaking News
Give an Hour™ Offers Free Mental Health Services in Response to the Shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada

Washington, D.C., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Give an Hour™ a national nonprofit  which provides pro-bono mental health services  announced today that it is opening its network of providers to support the immediate and long term mental health needs of those affected by the shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada.   

By harnessing the skill and compassion of mental health professionals across the country, Give an Hour is able to provide critical mental health assistance to those who are suffering emotionally.

 “In response to the horrific attack on innocent people in Las Vegas yesterday, our organization and our providers are offering care and support to those affected by this trauma. Some Give an Hour providers may join efforts on the ground  – others in our vast network will offer phone support to the thousands who need their compassion, expertise and assistance. We all have gifts to give to those who are hurting”, said Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Founder and President of Give an Hour. “We are so grateful to our network of 7000 generous mental health professionals who provide much needed mental health services to our veterans and military families – as well as to other populations in need”

Give an Hour encourages all mental health professionals interested in joining our network of providers to visit www.giveanhour.org to give your gift of care and support to those in need.

Give an Hour provides help and hope to those in need. When tragedy strikes in our communities, Give An Hour offers the opportunity to give under the expertise acquired from years of facilitating and providing care and support. Survivors of the Las Vegas shootings, please visit:  www.giveanhour.org.

 

###

 

About Give an Hour

Give an Hour, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) providing free mental health services to military members, veterans, and their families, was founded in September 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a psychologist in the Washington, D.C., area. Give an Hour has been instrumental in the development of the community-based approach to addressing the challenges that face our nation’s military community, having created a successful model for harnessing skill-based volunteers eager to offer their services. Thus far, the network of nearly 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 224,000 hours of care and support to those in need. To learn more, visit www.giveanhour.org.

About the Campaign to Change Direction®

The Campaign to Change Direction, a national initiative to change the culture of mental health in America, encourages Americans to care for their mental well-being just as they do their physical well-being. The campaign is led by Give an Hour, a national nonprofit organization providing free mental health services to the military and veteran community. Change Direction addresses common barriers to understanding mental health and raises awareness about Five Signs that may indicate someone is suffering emotionally and needs help: change in personality, agitation, withdrawal, decline in personal care, and hopelessness. Over 500 partner organizations are using their unique skills and opportunities to spread awareness. Organizations and individuals who are interested in learning more or making a pledge can visit www.changedirection.org.

