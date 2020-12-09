Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Give the Gift of Home with a Spice Station Gift Set

Give the Gift of Home with a Spice Station Gift Set

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

The New Spice Station Burger Spice Set

The New Spice Station Burger Spice Set

Peter and his wall of spices at his original spice store location in Silverlake.

Peter and his wall of spices at his original spice store location in Silverlake.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christmas is going to be different this year no doubt about it. But your gift giving doesn’t have to change.  Give the gift of love around the table with a specialized gift set from Spice Station Silver Lake.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Peter Bahlawanian  – the co-founder of this specialized shop and speak with him about the humble beginnings and the inspiration for the shop that has now expanded to 4 locations across California and Canada.  Peter would eventually pivot from the physical locations to an online-only business model and delivering to his wholesale clients, but the same feeling of walking in and smelling the spices is ever present on the online store. In fact some of his wholesale customers also include celebrity chefs from around the country,  not to name names, but many have competed on the show “Top Chef”. 

In his words, the inspiration for a spice specialty shop came from his Grandma and the aroma of her cooking flavors from around the world. As a child, Peter says that both of his Grandmothers lived with him, so the smells of cooking always permeated his childhood home.

From the humble beginnings of Grandma’s homemade cooking came the SilverLake Spice Station.  

Pasta is often the go-to meal for Peter and he cites the Italian Supper as his go-to flavor profile for many meals “because it just feels like home” he says.  He also claims to carry around the African spice, Berbere, as his “dark horse”, used to spice up any bland or distasteful meal he runs across. 

For your perfect gift though, you can, of course go with one of the founder’s favorites or you can choose from one of the gift sets specially selected and designed with the customer in mind. 

In fact, Peter stated in his interview that, “There’s something real special about having a conversation about what someone wants to cook that evening and I help them achieve that goal. I’ve never felt like Spice Station was a business but more of a service to facilitate a better lifestyle in every kitchen of any home.”

To create this feeling, you can choose from a selection of gift sets – starting with the House Blend Gift Set which includes the top 9 blends of the year. 

Continue your tour around the world with the following 3 sets created especially for the 2020 Holiday Season:

Meditteranean Set creates a twist of the regular mediterranan profile and includes flavors from around the world to create that mediterranan feel. 

The Burger Spice set which also uses blend, from Korea to Montreal and even Texas to create a burger for every type of burgermeister. 

The last of the featured sets for this season is the Ottolenghi Spice Set which is inspired by the newest cookbook from the famous chef himself.  

There are more sets and with the wide variety of flavors and blends you will find a unique gift for every person on your list. 

Attachments

  • The New Spice Station Burger Spice Set
  • Peter Founder of Spice Station 
CONTACT: Peter
Spice Station
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.