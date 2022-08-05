Giving Back Generation Premieres Selena Gomez’s Season 2 Episode of TaTaTu’s Original Vodcast

GBG GBG

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TaTaTu, the social entertainment platform that rewards people for their social media activities such as viewing original content, releases the episode of “Giving Back Generation” season 2 featuring Selena Gomez.

“Giving Back Generation” is an inspiring social awareness vodcast series that features guests being vulnerable and candidly discussing important issues and life lessons. Through deep and personal conversations, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, actors, and singers share touching and personal experiences on how they give back and create social impact. Seasons 2 and 3 primarily focus on the different aspects of mental health, including eating disorders, overcoming grief, healing through food, bullying, inclusion, and the power of community.

In the episode, Selena Gomez is joined by Ashley Cook and is interviewed by Raquelle Stevens, who is also one of their best friends. The episode title is “The Importance of Friendship with Selena Gomez and Ashley Cook.”

“We are very proud of this series and the impact it will have, shining a light on topics that affect everyone globally in their day-to-day lives. I believe this episode with Selena focused on friendship and shares one of the most important messages, as having a strong support system in your life is vital to your success as a person and in your career. We hope viewers are touched by this episode and reach out and share it with the special friends in their lives,” said Andrea Iervolino.

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Frequency Production produced the project, hosted by Raquelle Stevens and directed by Chiara Tilesi.

Chiara Tilesi, Director/Producer of “Giving Back Generation” Seasons 1 – 3 and Founder of Frequency Production, says, “This project has been a passion of mine since day one, and I could not be happier with the finished series. All three seasons bring to light impactful stories of pain, hope, and healing that I know will resonate with audiences worldwide. I look forward to continuing to make work that touches and motivates people.”

“Every episode is unique in that it tackles a different topic that most people can relate to or struggle with and features an array of unique guests from all backgrounds and career paths. It was an honor to host these episodes and interview people who are open about their personal and professional experiences to me and share them with the world,” says series host Raquelle Stevens.

The episodes can be streamed here: https://web.tatatu.com/cinema and will debut each week. Autographed merchandise from the interviewees will be available in the Live Auctions on TaTaTu shortly. The more time spent on TaTaTu, the more rewards the user earns in TTU Coins.

Additional interviewees include the following:

Giving Back Generation Season 2: Taylor Ann Thompson, Tanya Rad, Leonor Varela, Emil Nava, Serena Poon, Gabe Kennedy, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Leo Gassmann, Giulia De Lellis, Miguel Gobbo Diaz, Giulia Stabile.

Giving Back Generation Season 3: Sarah Dubbeldam, Imani McGee-Stafford, Jay Shetty, Radhi Shetty, Leah Haywood, Chari Hawkins, Charles Lew, Genevieve Medow-Jenkins, Natalie Manuel, Arianne Phillips, Irma Testa, Gabriel Garko, Guillermo Mariotto, Alessio Sakara.

About TaTaTu:

TaTaTu is the first sharing economy of data. The Company is the first social media platform that rewards users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can watch video content, post photos, and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users a chance to win must-have prizes by bidding using TTU Coins. Also, users can pay with TTU Coins in the e-commerce store for products and experiences. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Tiffany@PressPassLA.com

