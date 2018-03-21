Breaking News
Home / Top News / Giyani Supports Canoe Mining Venture RTO Agreement With OpenPort Limited

Giyani Supports Canoe Mining Venture RTO Agreement With OpenPort Limited

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giyani Metals Corporation (TSXV:WDG) (GR:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to comment on the announcement made yesterday by Canoe Mining Ventures Corp.

Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (“Canoe”) yesterday announced their intention to complete a reverse take-over (RTO) with OpenPort Ltd. (“OpenPort”) of Hong Kong. OpenPort is a private blockchain technology company generating significant top line revenue with a Fortune 500 client base across Asia currently utilizing their proprietary transport management system (“TMS”) and digital logistics network. Canoe and OpenPort are currently engaged in a joint development effort to build a Mining Operations Logistics Solution (“MOLS”) that leverages OpenPort’s blockchain software and logistics expertise and Canoe’s mining industry knowhow. MOLS is being designed to service the traditional mining industry using a blockchain protocol to track and deliver drill samples and/or finished resources. 

Giyani currently owns 13,690,000 common shares in Canoe, and as a major shareholder offers full support to the transaction by, in principal, agreeing to a lock up agreement voting in favour of the RTO and a voluntary escrow of their shares as may be necessary during the transaction completion period.

“Giyani’s partial ownership of Canoe represents a previously underperforming asset that is about to return great value to our Company and shareholders; we fully support this transaction which will boost the intrinsic value of our Company,” said CEO, Robin Birchall.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:
Giyani Metals Corporation
Robin Birchall
CEO, Director
+447711313019
[email protected]  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

GIYANI METALS CORP.
277 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, OAKVILLE, Ontario L6J 1H9
T:289-837-0066      F: 289-837-1166
www.GIYANIMETALS.com      TSX.v-WDG

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.