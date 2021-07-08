Breaking News
GL announces Centralized Network Surveillance System for IP, Wireless, and TDM Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their high-density web-based network monitoring and surveillance system (NetSurveyorWeb™) for IP, Wireless, and TDM Networks.

Fig. Centralized Network Monitoring

“GL’s Network Surveillance System can record and playback phone calls and filter on calls of interest. The surveillance system facilitates historical storage, retrieval, querying, centralized reporting, and display of Call Detail Records (CDRs) by non-intrusively connecting to TDM/Analog, optical, or IP networks. Currently supported protocols include 5G, 4G (LTE, IMS, Diameter), 3G UMTS (IuCS, IuPS), 2G (GSM, TRAU, MAP, CAMEL), VoIP (SIP, ED-137, SIGTRAN, H.323, MEGACO, MGCP), TDM and analog systems”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“Typically, the surveillance system requires TDM, and IP protocol analysis probes deployed at various physical locations. These probes capture, decode, and segregate the traffic to calls and forwards the CDRs, signaling frame details, and other statistics to the centralized database server”.

He further added, “the central system comprises of a database engine, web server, and NetSurveyorWeb™, a web-based application, to facilitate data storage and retrieval through web browser clients. For customers with low storage requirements, GL offers NetSurveyorWeb™ Lite, which can be deployed on the same system as the network monitoring probes and offers historical data retention up to 9 GB”.

Other features of NetSurveyorWeb™

  • Ability to support various decode standards like ANSI, ITU, ETSI, 3GPP, for all the supported protocols
  • Complete CDRs
    • Ability to identify and analyze CDRs using KPI’s
    • Supports end-to-end multi-interface call flow
    • Display real-time data signaling, traffic and Quality of Service (QoS) performance metrics
  • Search & filter calls of interest
    • Drill-down to calls of interest with customized filter and/or search options
    • Apply single or complex filters for data analysis
  • Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
    • packet loss, gap, jitter, delay, RTP performance statistics, R-factor & MOS scores, and unparalleled voice band statistics
    • Signaling Performance – Signal level, Nosie Level, and Echo
    • Delay Measurements (RTD, OWD)
    • Signaling Messages and Traffic Types; Successful and Unsuccessful failure causes
  • Graphs and Reports generation
    • Display customized reports and graphs based on SQL queries
    • Graphs provided for various metrics like call completion ratio, answer call ratio, answer-seizure ratio (ASR), and call duration
    • Generate reports based on alarm triggers

About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: [email protected]
Media Contact: [email protected] 

