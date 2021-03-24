GL announces Ethernet/IP Testing for LANs and WANs

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their PC-based Ethernet/IP test tool, called PacketCheck™ . A powerful and cost-effective, real-time test, and monitoring solution for LANs and WANs.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/packetcheck-wan-lan-tester.jpg] [See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/ethernetIP-testing-for-lans-and-wans-newsletter.html]

“PacketCheck™ is a PC-based Ethernet / IP test tool that is powerful and cost-effective. It can be an invaluable tool to test and verify LANs and WANs. The application supports Ethernet testing at all protocol layers – from raw Ethernet frames to stacked VLAN, stacked MPLS, and IP packets with UDP payloads. PacketCheck™ uses the PC’s network interface card (NIC) to transmit and receive Ethernet or IP packets over LANs and WANs,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “additional features include traffic simulation by the transmission of pre-recorded files, GTP traffic simulation, and traffic generation with IFG (Inter Frame Gap) of up to 5-millisecond accuracy. BER testing capability with PRBS patterns or user-defined test patterns.”

Important features of PacketCheck™

Generate/receive Ethernet or IP traffic of up to 800 Mbps bandwidth

Supports minimum line rate of 64 bps

Generates full-duplex Ethernet, IP, or UDP traffic to Tx and/or Rx traffic on any layer (Layer 1, Data Link with stacked VLAN/ MPLS, Network, Transport) with on-demand bandwidth

Supports stacked VLAN (up to 3 stacks) and customizable stacked MPLS (up to 3 stacks)

Measures throughput, round trip delay, one-way delay, total packets, packet loss, out of sequence frames, error frames, correct pattern frames

BER Testing – bit error rate, sync loss count, bit error count, PRBS pattern generation/verification of various patterns like QRSS, 26-1, 29-1, 211-1, 215-1, 220-1, and 223-1

Generate run-time impairments including the ability to insert or delete bytes, and byte-level impairments (AND, OR, XOR)

Supports Jumbo frames in addition to all normal frame sizes (64 bytes to 1518 bytes)

Displays stream-wise and aggregated statistics

Create test reports in XML or PDF formats

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of the telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: [email protected]