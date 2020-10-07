Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GL Announces New Wirespeed Packet Capture Application

GL Announces New Wirespeed Packet Capture Application

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their newly launched wirespeed packet capture application called “PacketScanPX™”.

This application leverages two of GL’s best-selling products: PacketExpert™ 10GX and PacketScan™. It can capture IP traffic at up to 10 Gbps and analyze thousands of protocols including Voice over IP (VoIP) signaling and traffic.

[See the complete illustration here: [https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/packetscanpx-capture-and-filter.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: [https:www.gl.com/newsletter/gl-announces-new-wirespeed-packet-capture-application-newsletter.html]

“PacketExpert™ is a versatile Ethernet testing tool with many industry standard testing modules. PacketExpert™ can also be used as an in-line wirespeed network tap capable of monitoring traffic at up to 10 Gbps across copper or fiber optic networks. PacketScan™ is a powerful protocol analyzer suited for IP networks and VoIP analysis,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “ PacketScanPX™ works by utilizing the wirespeed network tap functionality of PacketExpert™ and feeding it to the PacketScan™ software for high performance network monitoring and analysis. The captured packets are streamed from the PacketExpert™ to the PacketScan™ over the USB 3.0 connection. While capturing traffic, the PacketExpert™ allows the user to set hardware-level filters to capture only traffic of interest. Up to 16 hardware level filters can be defined per port. Filters can be set for various header fields like Source/Destination MAC/IP addresses, UDP/TCP ports, 802.1Q VLAN Id/Priority fields, IP ToS/DSCP fields, Frame size, etc. Users can also define filters at the individual byte level. Furthermore, the individual filters can be combined into groups and the groups can be further combined into supergroups for additional flexibility.”

Important Features

  • Capture and analyze Ethernet/IP traffic on either 1G ports or 10G ports (two 1G ports or two 10G ports)
  • Capture and analyze at full wirespeed, up to 8 Gigabytes of traffic utilizing the onboard 8 GB DDR3 RAM
  • Capture and analyze continuously at reduced rates of up to 2 Gbps (depends on the conditions)
  • Complex Filtering capabilities to filter incoming wirespeed traffic at the hardware level, and forward to the packet analyzer
  • Create up to 16 user defined hardware filters per port to filter-out traffic based on MAC, VLAN, IP, MPLS, TCP, UDP, Framesize and Raw Hex Bytes parameters
  • Precise hardware timestamping with microsecond accuracy
  • PacketScanPX™ can monitor progress of up to 2000 simultaneous calls with bidirectional RTP traffic
  • Capture and analyze packets in real-time. Save the captured trace to disk
  • Statistics can be obtained for any fields or parameters in the protocol to study the performance and trend in the VoIP network
  • Provides frame count, byte count, frames/sec, and bytes/sec etc. of any of the protocol fields
  • PacketScanPX™ can work with GL’s VoiceBand Analyzer (VBA) and Call Data Records (CDR) applications. These records can be investigated for bad calls using custom Excel® addins
  • PacketScanPX™ can send summary data (protocol fields and call detail records) to a central database. NetSurveyorWeb™ displays the data from the database in a simple web-based browser, featuring rich graphics, custom search capability, report exporting and filter configurations
  • PacketScanPX™ can work with GL’s VoiceBand Analyzer (VBA) and Call Data Records (CDR) applications to record voice files for each direction

About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.