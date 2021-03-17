GL Announces Voice Quality Testing Solutions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Voice Quality Testing (VQT) Solutions for fixed, mobile, and IP-based networks using POLQA and PESQ standards.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/voicequalitytest-web-vquad-dual-uta-hd.jpg] [See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/voice-quality-testing-newsletter.html]

“GL’s VQT software utilizes widely accepted algorithms to provide measurements of voice quality over all types of networks including ATM, VoIP, PSTN, and Cellular. It supports next-generation VQT algorithms for IP networks using Perceptual Objective Listening Quality Analysis (POLQA) per ITU-T P.863, and Perceptual Evaluation of Speech Quality (PESQ) per Rec. P.862.1 and P.862.2,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications.

“The PESQ algorithm provides an objective measurement of subjective listening tests on telephony systems. The POLQA algorithm is a next-generation voice quality testing standard for fixed, mobile, and IP-based networks and supports the latest HD-quality speech coding and network transport technology, with higher accuracy for 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, and VoIP networks including OTT apps and VoWiFi.”

He further added, “The GL VQT software is a standalone product that can be configured for fully automated operation. Once the VQT application detects a PCM/WAV voice (degraded voice) file in a user-specified directory, the VQT software will automatically apply the algorithm against the reference and degraded PCM/WAV voice files and compute a Mean Opinion Score (MOS). In addition, the GL VQT software can be remotely operated using the CLI and API functions supporting WinOS, Linux, and macOS. The results of the VQT algorithm are reported directly in the stand-alone VQT application while also being saved to VQT log files. These results can also be sent to a Central Database where GL’s web-based dashboard, known as WebViewer™ , is deployed. This gives the user a convenient web interface for easy monitoring and remote control of the entire voice quality test.”

Important Features

Test voice quality over all types of telecom networks—Wireless, VoIP, TDM, and PSTN.

Updates associated with POLQA v3 include a redesigned perceptual model for Full Band Audio analysis which is validated for VoLTE, 5G, and OTT apps (supporting EVS and OPUS codecs).

Evaluate audio quality using the VQT MOS and E-Model along with additional metrics including SNR, Jitter, Clipping, Signal Level, Noise Level, and Delay measurements.

Manual or Automated modes of operation with centralized data access. Automatic Mode allows the VQT software to automatically analyze files from a user-specified directory.

Remote control of the VQT application using the supplied CLI and API functions supporting WinOS, Linux, and macOS.

Analyze 12-bit degraded files with 16-bit Reference files.

Analyze the effects of Codec Compression in Wireless Networks.

Supports POLQA ITU-T P.863 for next-generation voice quality testing supporting NB (8000 sampling), WB (16000 sampling) and SWB (Super Wideband) (48000 sampling).

for next-generation voice quality testing supporting NB (8000 sampling), WB (16000 sampling) and SWB (Super Wideband) (48000 sampling). VQT POLQA and PESQ supports analysis of 8-bit compressed a-Law and mu-Law files.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of the telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

