GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their comprehensive Audio Analysis solution – the Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™). This advanced tool analyzes audio content across Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB), and Super Wideband (SWB) PCM audio files and supports both a-Law and µ-Law audio formats.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/vat-web-architecture.jpg]

Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc., highlighted the tool’s capabilities, stating, “GL’s VAT™ performs fully automated operations by detecting audio files within a user-specified directory and analyzing them as they are created. When running in fully automated mode, the VAT™ uses the PCM file name along with a configuration file to determine which tests to run and proper settings for running the tests.”

He further added, “The GL VAT™ application operates in either manual or automated mode, generating a range of audio metrics from a single PCM file. The application offers a wide range of audio metrics which can be performed simultaneously on each individual voice file. These metrics include Frequency Bandwidth, Speech and Noise Levels, Speech Activity, RMS Power, Audio Dropout, Delay measurements including One Way and RoundTrip, and Voice Quality analysis (POLQA or PESQ) when used with the GL Voice Quality Testing (VQT) software.”

Additionally, GL VAT™ supports Speech-to-Text analysis, great for IVR testing, with pass/fail results when integrated with the GL Speech-to-Text Analysis solution.

[For more details, refer to GL VAT™ Results]

The VAT™ Command Line Interface (CLI) enables remote access of the VAT™ nodes. Through VAT™ remote access (client), operations can be managed remotely by one or multiple VAT™ clients over a LAN, WAN, or Internet connection. The CLI supports both Windows® and Linux® platforms, ensuring seamless integration.

[For more information, refer to the GL VAT™ CLI]

Results from the VAT™ software are automatically sent to a centralized database, GL WebViewer™, which provides functionalities such as filtering, querying, and generating custom reports.

The VAT™ software is essential when coupled with GL’s vMobile™ handheld device which offers a portable solution for testing mobile phones and any 4-Wire analog interface including mobile radios with Push-to-Talk. All recorded audio from vMobile™ can be automatically analyzed using the VAT software. Additional call metrics such as call failures and call drops are also provided as part of the vMobile™ testing. All results, accompanied by GPS coordinates, are seamlessly integrated into the GL WebViewer™, allowing easy visualization and mapping of events directly on Google Maps.

Key Features

GL VAT™ supports the analysis of any Raw PCM 16-bit voice file, including NB, WB, and SWB, along with 8-bit PCM a-Law and µ-Law PCM voice files

Multiple analytical tests can be performed simultaneously on each individual voice file

Audio files can be generated from any application, including GL VQuad™ and vMobile™

The system is fully automated, with results logged and stored in the GL Central Database. The results can be easily accessed using the GL WebViewer™

VAT™ CLI supports remote operation

Audio analysis includes Round Trip and One Way Delay, Audio Dropout analysis, Speech and Noise level, Power Level and Frequency Analysis, Speech Activity, DC Offset, and Double Talk analysis

Supports Voice Quality Testing with POLQA or PESQ algorithms when used with GL VQT software. Supports Speech to Text analysis when used with GL Speech Transcription Server software

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: [email protected]