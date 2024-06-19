GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their advanced all-IP network monitoring software – PacketScan™ which captures and monitors live signaling and traffic over IP (IPv4 and IPv6). The application can decode, segregate, and troubleshoot network problems for all VoIP and Wireless protocols over IP networks.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/packetscan-5g-lte-network-architecture.jpg]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL’s PacketScan™ software is a comprehensive tool for capturing, categorizing, monitoring and collecting statistics on various IP calls. This software excels at decoding VoIP and wireless protocols, providing detailed Quality of Service statistics for voice calls. PacketScan™ offers detailed insights into Wireless protocols such as 5G, LTE, and IMS, allowing users to monitor live conditions or analyze historical data to understand network performance and operation. PacketScan™ can intelligently build call detail records, save and playback voice calls, and visualize the data.”

For high data rate traffic capture, GL Communications offers PacketScan™ HD, a high-performance network monitoring appliance capable of lossless packet capture over Ethernet/IP networks at speeds up to 100 Gbps. This solution combines dedicated hardware with specialized Network Interface Cards and PacketScan™ software to ensure efficient packet captures.

PacketScan™ includes a Packet Data Analysis tool, allowing users to monitor live IP or TDM networks, capturing, analyzing, and reporting every phone call in detail. It also provides graphical presentations of analysis, including ladder diagrams of call flows. Captured data can be seamlessly transferred to GL’s centralized database and dashboard, NetSurveyorWeb™, which offers remote access and analysis capabilities.

GL’s 5G Protocol Analyzer offers comprehensive monitoring capabilities for 5G networks by capturing, decoding, and collecting statistics over the N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, and N13 interfaces, providing valuable insights into core network performance and behavior. Featuring a user-friendly GUI, it allows users to easily navigate, and view captured end-to-end signaling traffic. The analyzer also supports a wide range of codecs, including AMR WB, EVS, and OPUS, and generates detailed call reports.

Additionally, GL’s LTE Protocol Analysis captures and monitors real-time signaling and traffic on LTE networks, segregating, monitoring, and collecting statistics on all calls. It can test eNodeB or UE over various interfaces, including S1, S3, S4, S5 (or S8), S6a, S10, S11, S13, and X2.

Key Features

Non-Intrusively capture real time IP traffic across high speed

Monitors S1AP, NAS, Diameter and eGTP interfaces, deciphers NAS

Decrypts Voice over Long-Term Evolution and Voice over New Radio calls over Internet Protocol Security

Supports a wide range of voice codecs, including AMR WB, EVS, OPUS etc.

Decode Enhanced Common Public Radio Interface (eCPRI) protocol

Filter traffic of interest based on IP addresses, ports, protocols, and other relevant criteria

Comprehensively analyze VoIP calls and Wireless IP Traffic using Call Detail Records, Ladder Diagrams, Voice Quality Metrics, Long Term Storage, and Comprehensive Key Performance Indicators.

The portable platform can be taken into the field for network monitoring and analysis

Centralized dashboard for viewing data from multiple probe locations

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

