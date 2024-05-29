GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their 5G Core Network Test solutions. This solution helps network operators, equipment manufacturers, and service providers thoroughly test and analyze their 5G core networks, ensuring optimal functionality.

[For illustation, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/5g-network-testing-architecture.jpg]

GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) suite offers powerful 5G emulation capabilities and the ability to emulate other protocols in the 4G, 3G, 2G, SIGTRAN, Time-Domain Multiplexing (CAS, SS7, ISDN, etc.) and Voice over IP (SIP, RTP etc.) domains. The MAPS™ software suite enables rigorous testing and troubleshooting of network infrastructure, software applications, and User Equipment (UE) for compliance.

“GL’s 5G Emulators are designed to test 5G NR Base Stations (gNBs) and 5G Core Network Functions (NF) according to 3GPP standards. With the help of mobile phones and other emulated wireless networks, a complete 5G Lab can be set up and operated in real-time for making VoNR calls and for interworking with 4G, 3G, 2G, PSTN, and VoIP networks. It includes ready-to-use scripts as per IETF specifications. Test scripts encompass general messaging and call flow scenarios for multimedia call session setup and control over IP networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

The 5G network’s End-to-End architecture connects the 5G Access Network (gNodeB), Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF), Authentication Server Function (AUSF), Network Slice Selection Function (NSSF), Unified Data Management (UDM), Session Management Function (SMF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Short Message Service Function (SMSF), Network Exposure Function (NEF), and User Plane Function (UPF) to data servers or application functions and the EPC/IMS core, allowing seamless interoperability.

The MAPS™ framework tests core network functionalities and performance with multiple base stations and tens of thousands of UEs, allowing any network element to be replaced with the device under test for wrap-around testing.

GL’s End-to-End Wireless Network Emulation Test Suite offers an advanced, full-fledged live network to suit test requirements. The test suite provides reliable integrated solutions to vendors and service providers for emulating, monitoring, and troubleshooting any wireless network, including 5G, 4G and 3G. All functionalities conform to industry standards.

MAPS™ 5G emulators now support remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity via Python APIs. Users can control the MAPS™ server to configure tests, emulate calls, and manage traffic actions such as playing voice files, recording traffic and handling digits or tones. Calls can also be generated and received through commands. This client application is included with the MAPS™ server application.

In addition, GL’s 5G Protocol Analyzer monitors live 5G networks including the ability to capture, decode and collect statistics over the N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, and N13 interfaces. The protocol analyzer can intelligently build call detail records, save 5G calls, compute statistics on the calls including Voice Quality, packet loss and more.

Key Features

Supports both Control Plane signaling and User Plane traffic in 5G networks

Emulates all 5G interfaces including N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, N13, N17, N20, N21, N22, N29, and N51

Supports HTTP2/TLS and Rest APIs emulation in 5G Core

Supports Python APIs for scripting and automation

Each MAPS™ server supports multiple Python clients. Each client can connect to multiple MAPS™ servers.

MAPS™ 5G Lab enables end-to-end testing using real and simulated UE’s

Traffic generation and verification over 5G, including VoNR (Voice), Web (HTTP), and more with optional licenses – Mobile traffic core – GTP and Mobile Traffic Core – Gateway

Capable of generating tens of thousands of UE Signaling (Load Testing)

Generates and processes NGAP/NAS (valid and invalid) messages

Customization of call flow and message templates using Script and Message Editor

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

