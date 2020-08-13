Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GL Enhanced MAPS™ SIP to Support Speech to text Interactive Voice Response

GL Enhanced MAPS™ SIP to Support Speech to text Interactive Voice Response

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced MAPS™ SIP Protocol Emulator version 20.6.10 to support Interactive Voice Response (IVR) testing that recognizes and responds to voice prompts using DTMF digits or voice, allowing automated IVR traversal and testing.

This newer version also includes enhancements for SIP signaling features, improvement in SIP load capability and a new feature to control the MSRP message generation rate over the SIP Calls.

“GL’s MAPS™ SIP with GL’s Speech Transcription Server provides automated IVR testing by using speech to text to navigate through an IVR tree. IVR prompts are recorded by MAPS™ SIP and transcribed by the Speech Transcription Server. Transcribed text is compared to an expected text at each IVR stage to confirm the prompt”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “once the IVR prompt is confirmed, MAPS™ sends DTMF or voice-based responses to move to the next stage. The expected IVR prompts and responses are defined by the customer to ensure completely customizable tests that are suitable for all IVR systems”.

“MAPS™ provides the necessary base to emulate different IVR call flows with complete automation. IVR tests start automatically once the call is established”.

Other enhancements include:

  • MAPS™ SIP HD is enhanced to achieve up to 32K simultaneous SIP calls with duplex traffic per appliance (with 4x1Gbps NIC).
  • For Instant Messaging (IM) calls, user can configure MSRP message rate distribution (number of messages per second) for specified load distribution duration uniquely for every MSRP session.
  • Enhanced to support Attended Call Transfer feature as listed in RFC 5359 SIP service examples.
  • Ability to support in-dialog and out-of-dialog transactions for UPDATE, SUBSCRIBE, NOTIFY, OPTIONS, REFER and INFO SIP methods.
  • Supports usage of UPDATE SIP method for modifying the session parameters of early or confirmed SIP sessions.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.