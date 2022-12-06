GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced high-speed Ethernet and IP test solutions – PacketExpert™ 10GX used for testing local area and wide area networks and individual network infrastructure.

“Testing performance of high-speed Ethernet links is challenging and requires specialized test tools. GL’s PacketExpert™ is a multi-functional Ethernet tester that supports Electrical and Optical interfaces. Users can perform Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT), RFC 2544, Wide Area Network (WAN) Emulation, Packet Recording and Playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP traffic generation and ITU-T Y.1564 testing for verifying service level agreements. It supports testing up to 10 Gbps. GL can also provide supporting SFPs and cables for a ready-to-use test solution”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Main Features

Wirespeed Bit Error Rate Testing

RFC 2544 – Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests

Comprehensive testing of Wirespeed Ethernet/IP networks up to 10 Gbps. Available in Portable or Rackmount configurations

Rack-based variants provide up to 24 GigE ports (or 12 10 Gbps ports) housing multiple PacketExpert™ devices

Easily control multiple devices and ports from a single Graphical User Interface

Automation, remote operation, and multi-site connectivity using C# and Python clients

Supports both smart loopback (auto layer detection) and user-defined layer-wise loopback capabilities for incoming traffic

Multi-device support for all port loopback application

Network Emulation – Emulate WAN conditions in the lab including bandwidth reduction, packet loss, increased latency and more

Can function as a wirespeed Ethernet tap to capture and filter traffic, generate triggers based on filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated/modified packets for deep packet inspection

Wirespeed Capture and Playback testing provides Packet Capture, Filter, Aggregate, and Storage features

Recent Enhancements

BERT/Loopback Module: Provides option to add Loopback filters, 4 filters per port

AllPortLoopback: Enhanced to support Loopback filters, 16 filters per port

Multi Stream Traffic Generator and Analyzer: Added Loopback filters, 16 filters per port

ExpertSAM™: Multi-device support capability

Filters (IPNetSim™, Record Only and PacketBroker): Added MPLS/VLAN stack level selection in filters

Client Application Programming Interface (API)s: Added a new method to BERT APIs which resolves destination MAC address based on destination IP, and sets it during Load Configuration process



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

