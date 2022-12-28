GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced Quad Port Ethernet Tester – PacketExpert™ 1G.[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/packetexpert-1g-web-pod-tn.jpg]
“PacketExpert™ is a portable Ethernet / VLAN / MPLS / IP / UDP tester. Each port provides independent testing at wire speed. It can conduct Bit Error Rate Testing, RFC 2544, Loopback, Packet Recording and Playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP traffic generation and ITU-T Y.1564 testing for verifying service level agreements. GL can also provide supporting SFPs and cables for a ready to use test solution.,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
Main Features
- Wirespeed Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT)
- User configurable traffic rates and frame sizes
- RFC 2544 – Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests
- Available in Portable or Rackmount configurations. Rack-based variants provide up to 12 or 24 ports housing multiple PacketExpert™ devices
- Easily control multiple devices and ports from a single Graphical User Interface
- Automation, remote operation, and multi-site connectivity using C# and Python clients
- Supports both smart loopback (auto layer detection) and user-defined layer-wise loopback capabilities for incoming traffic
- Can function as a wirespeed Ethernet tap to capture and filter real world traffic, generate triggers based on filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated/modified packets for deep packet inspection
- Wirespeed Capture and Playback testing provides Packet Capture, Filter, Aggregate, and Storage features
- Supports industry standards PRBS patterns 29-1, 211-1, 215-1, 220-1, 223-1, 229-1, and 231-1, and constant patterns like all ones, all zeroes, alternate ones-zeroes and user-defined test patterns ranging between 1 to 32 bits
- Provides various vital measurements such as Bit Error Rate, Bit Error Count, Sync Loss Count, Sync Loss Seconds, and Error Free Seconds
Recent Enhancements
- BERT:
- Option to disable Auto-negotiation for 1000Base-T (1000 Mbps Electrical)
- Added additional 1000Base-T Interface parameters when Auto Negotiation is disabled
- Enhanced to support burst mode traffic generation ability
- Packet Recording and Playback applications:
- Multi-device support capability
- RFC 2544:
- Added measured Latency display for both Store/Forward and Bit Forward methods
- ITU-T Y.1564 testing:
- Multi-device support capability
- Client Application Programming Interface (API)s:
- Added new APIs for ports with 1000BaseT forced speed parameters, starting/stopping BERT on multiple ports together
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
