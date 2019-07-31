GL Releases 5G Network Test Suite

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding its new release 5G Core Network Test Solution , a multi-protocol, a multi interface test tool.

GL’s 5G Core Emulator Suite (MAPS™) currently supports N1 N2 interface between gNB (Next Generation NodeB), and AMF (Access and Mobility Management Function) simulation per 3GPP Release 15 standards. In addition, GL’s comprehensive VQuad™ solution can be used to evaluate voice and data quality over 5G/4G cellular networks.

“GL’s comprehensive Signaling and Traffic Emulation Suites for 5G/4G Wireless Networks, Legacy TDM Networks, and IP Networks, use a common framework / architecture referred to as MAPS™ ,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications. “The architecture provides a programmable, scriptable framework that is independent of any protocol or network, makes it easy to perform cross-domain testing and transition tests to new technology such as 5G. The 5G core network and all its underlying entities can be accurately tested for functionalities and performance.”

He further added, “GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) supports testing 5G – N1, N2 interfaces which can simulate gNB (gNodeB), and AMF (Access and Mobility Management Function) according to 3GPP Release 15 standards. The new application gives the users the unlimited ability to edit NGAP/NAS messages and call scenarios (message sequences). ‘Message Sequences’ are generated through scripts. ‘Messages’ are created using message templates. The product supports Mobile traffic core – GTP (ETH101) simulation for user-plane packet transmission and reception services between any two nodes in 5G network. Mobile Traffic Core – Gateway (ETH102) module allows simulation of Gateway Traffic to test media gateway telephony interfaces over IP. These modules also support generation and verification of data traffic such as FTP, Web (HTTP), Video, and more.”

Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering of GL Communications, added, “GL’s VQuad™ Solution , a comprehensive QoS Test Suite for 5G/4G Wireless Networks, can evaluate voice and data quality independent of the underlying network such as Cellular/Wireless networks, Land Mobile Radios and Wired networks. When linked with the GL VQT Analyzer , one can automate Voice POLQA measurements and evaluate true ‘User-Experience’ in real-time.” In other words, using the VQuad™ solution fully test voice and data on the GL simulated 5G network, or any network.

Main Features

Setup a virtual real-time scenario simulating 5G interoperability with 4G-LTE network elements

Supports Control plane signaling and User plane traffic

Supports emulation of several 5G interfaces (N1, N2)

Simulates 5G Core Network Functions – 5G Access Network (gNB), Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF)

Supports generation and verification of traffic over 5G, including VoLTE (Voice), FTP, Web (HTTP), Video, and more with additional licenses – Mobile traffic core – GTP (ETH101) and Mobile Traffic Core – Gateway (ETH102), and PacketLoad

Supports 5G-LTE based technologies such as VoLTE

Generate ten thousand of UE Signaling (Load Testing)

Generate and process NGAP/NAS (valid and invalid) messages

Fully automated with Scripting and CLI (Command Line Interface) with APIs support

Insertion of impairments to create invalid messages

Supports customization of call flow and message templates using Script and Message Editor

Ready-to-use scripts for quick testing

Supports scripted call generation and automated call reception

Provides Call Statistics and Events Status

Automation, Remote access, and Schedulers to run tests 24/7

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure ‘quality and reliability’ of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a dedicated team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

