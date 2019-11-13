Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on November 13, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. The Company has declared 139 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2019, to owners of record on December 10, 2019.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

